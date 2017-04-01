Chaffetz announces early exit from Congress

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah., announced today he will vacate his congressional seat sooner than expected, choosing to retire June 30. Last month the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman declared he would not seek re-election at the end of his term in 2018. Chaffetz said long work hours and extended periods away from his family influenced his decision. Utah state lawmakers have already begun discussing plans for a special election to replace him. Today’s announcement comes just one day after Chaffetz invited fired FBI Director James Comey to testify before the Oversight Committee next week to clarify news reports about President Donald Trump’s involvement in the FBI’s Russia probe. Comey has not said if he will accept or not.