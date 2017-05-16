Battle of the minds

Had Alfred Hitchcock made a genre-busting war movie, it might have looked like The Wall. In the film, the camera never leaves an acre of sand broiling under the Middle Eastern sun and lost in horizon-to-horizon barrenness. Director Doug Liman, who produced The Bourne Identity, nudges his one-act drama forward through minute twists. The story fixes on a solitary soldier’s struggle to survive a hidden enemy’s psychological and martial assault.

The Wall, set during the Iraq War, takes place in late 2007. The action plays out in real time, encompassing just part of a day. At the setting’s center, several American contractors lie dead, their bodies sprawled around shot-up military vehicles and an unfinished section of elevated pipeline. Hundreds of yards away in one direction rises a hill of scrap metal and other debris, flanked by small construction sheds. In the opposite direction a wall of mud and stone, no more than 5 feet high and 30 feet long, stands ready to crumble.

A dreaded Iraqi sniper by name of Juba (voiced by Laith Nakli), hiding somewhere in the vicinity of the debris mound and sheds, and unseen throughout The Wall, shoots two American servicemen—themselves snipers—who are investigating the slaying of the contractors. For most of the film, Matthews (John Cena) lies facedown and unconscious, an easy target for Juba in front of the wall. Isaac (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) finds cover behind the wall, where he crouches in agony, his right knee obliterated by a large-caliber projectile from Juba’s rifle. Out of water and bleeding to death, Isaac can do little from his position.