Battle of the minds

Worse still, Juba has commandeered all communications. Threatening to “blow Matthews’ face off,” the Iraqi sniper coerces Isaac into a personal dialogue transmitted over the radio. Reminiscent of Jimmy Stewart’s wheelchair-bound character in Hitchcock’s Rear Window, Isaac, nearly immobile, peers into his scope through a hole in the wall, trying to locate his foe and piece the puzzle together. The Wall pits Juba’s manipulations against Isaac’s resourcefulness.
Taylor-Johnson sustains the movie’s long takes and close-ups with grit and emotion. To his credit, Liman doesn’t disrupt the tension with gimmicky flashbacks. The film’s only real drawback is its cluster bomb of expletives that, with some war violence, earn The Wall an R rating. But if there’s an upside to the foul language, it’s the near absence of misuses of the Lord’s name.
War is hell, but many a war movie isn’t. Films in the war-movie genre tend to gratify viewers with an outcome that redeems or at least overshadows the carnage. The Wall, however, maintains from start to bitter end that war doesn’t lead to paradise.