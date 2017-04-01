Army secretary nominee bows out over marriage views

by
Posted on Friday, May 5, 2017, at 5:02 pm

President Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of the Army has withdrawn from consideration amid criticism of his positions on marriage and gender. Mark Green, a state senator from Tennessee, said in a statement that false and misleading attacks against him made his nomination a distraction. “Tragically, my life of public service and my Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain,” he said. Green supports defining marriage as between one man and woman and keeping single-sex restrooms and locker rooms private based on biological sex. As an Army Ranger, Green interviewed former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein after his capture in 2003, according to Military Times

