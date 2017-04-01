Army secretary nominee bows out over marriage views

President Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of the Army has withdrawn from consideration amid criticism of his positions on marriage and gender. Mark Green, a state senator from Tennessee, said in a statement that false and misleading attacks against him made his nomination a distraction. “Tragically, my life of public service and my Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain,” he said. Green supports defining marriage as between one man and woman and keeping single-sex restrooms and locker rooms private based on biological sex. As an Army Ranger, Green interviewed former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein after his capture in 2003, according to Military Times.