Appeals court revives suit against Kim Davis

Two men seeking damages from Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis for refusing to issue them a marriage license in 2015 can proceed with their case, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The court overturned a district judge’s dismissal of the case, noting the new Kentucky law removing clerk names from marriage licenses didn’t negate the possibility of harm done to the couple the year before. Gov. Matt Bevin changed state regulations shortly after taking office to remove the clerks’ names, the concession Davis had requested in refusing to issue licenses to same-sex couples. Davis, a Christian, said having her name on the license amounted to an endorsement, which violated her conscience. David Ermold and David Moore are suing Davis individually and in her capacity as county clerk for violating their constitutionally protected right to marry.