Always Dreaming wins 143rd Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won a muddy Kentucky Derby today, pulling away from Lookin at Lee. The win gives trainer Todd Pletcher his second Derby win. Always Dreaming covered the 1 1/4-mile track at Churchill Downs in 2:03.59. Starting from the No. 5 post position, the 9-2 favorite made his push into the lead on the backstretch. Always Dreaming won by 2 3/4 lengths over long shot Lookin At Lee, with Battle of Midway five lengths back.