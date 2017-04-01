83 Chibok schoolgirls reportedly released

The Nigerian terror group Boko Haram released 83 schoolgirls from the village of Chibok to military custody, authorites said today. Until today, 195 of the 276 girls who were abducted three years ago remained captive. Journalists are still working to get independent confirmation of the girls’ release, and there was no official government announcement made as of Saturday evening. Many of the kidnapped girls, most of whom were Christians, were forced to marry Islamic extremists and became pregnant. Human rights advocates say others could be among the young girls who have been used to carry out suicide bombing attacks. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said late last year Boko Haram had been defeated, but the group continues its insurgency in northern Nigeria and neighboring countries.