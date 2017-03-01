Was North Korean missile launch really a failure?

Today’s North Korean missile launch, at first declared a failure when the weapon exploded shortly after takeoff, could instead have been a test of new technology, analysts said. Initial assessments indicated the rocket was a medium-range KN-15 missile that flew just 40 miles. The same weapon tested in February flew about 310 miles. But it’s possible the missile had a different purpose: one step toward developing a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland. The test came as Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. North Korea experts warned the totalitarian regime’s leaders could be planning more military or nuclear drills to get world attention. “I’ve joked before that they don’t mind being hated but they definitely hate to be ignored,” said Ralph Cossa, president of the Pacific Forum CSIS think tank in Honolulu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.