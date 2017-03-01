U.S. megabomb kills 36 ISIS fighters, no civilians

A massive bomb dropped Thursday in Afghanistan killed at least 36 Islamic State (ISIS) fighters and no civilians, Afghani officials said today. The United States used the largest non-nuclear weapon available after Afghani soldiers made multiple failed attempts to drive ISIS out of a tunnel complex in the mountain province of Nangarhar near the Pakistan border. The bombing also destroyed ISIS caves and ammunition caches. “This is the right weapon for the right target,” said U.S. Gen. John W. Nicholson, NATO commander in Afghanistan.