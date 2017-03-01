United to offer $10,000 to customers on overbooked flights

by
Posted on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 12:53 pm

United Airlines said today it would offer as much as $10,000 to customers who give up seats on oversold flights. The announcement followed an April 9 incident in which a passenger was dragged off a plane, giving United some of the worst publicity in transportation history. The airline also said it would reduce overbooking, retrain employees on how to handle it, and require airline crews traveling for work to check in sooner. “I breached public trust with this event and how we responded,” CEO Oscar Munoz said. “People are upset, and I suspect that there are a lot of people potentially thinking of not flying us.”

Social Trending

  • Sounding the alarm

    Many transgender persons regret what they did to their bodies and souls, and some are pleading that others not repeat their mistake

  • Walt’s story

    Walt Heyer is a man again, and he has a manly purpose: protect the vulnerable from the transgender movement

  • Suffer the children

    Some say the growing rush to label children ‘transgender’ promotes physician-approved child abuse. But speaking out against the practice provokes ire. Who will defend the vulnerable?