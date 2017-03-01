United to offer $10,000 to customers on overbooked flights

United Airlines said today it would offer as much as $10,000 to customers who give up seats on oversold flights. The announcement followed an April 9 incident in which a passenger was dragged off a plane, giving United some of the worst publicity in transportation history. The airline also said it would reduce overbooking, retrain employees on how to handle it, and require airline crews traveling for work to check in sooner. “I breached public trust with this event and how we responded,” CEO Oscar Munoz said. “People are upset, and I suspect that there are a lot of people potentially thinking of not flying us.”