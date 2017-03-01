United passenger dragged off plane readies lawsuit

David Dao, the 69-year-old Kentucky physician dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago on Sunday, has hired lawyers and plans to sue. One of Dao’s five children, Crystal Dao Pepper, appeared with the attorneys at a news conference this morning. She said the family was “horrified, shocked, and sickened” by what her father endured. She also revealed the extent of the injuries Dao suffered: a significant concussion, a broken nose, and two lost front teeth. He left a Chicago-area hospital on Wednesday night. Although legal experts differ on the strength of Dao’s case, most agree United Airlines likely will pay a large sum to settle the eventual suit out of court. United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized to the Dao family Wednesday, but attorney Thomas Demetrio called it “staged.” Munoz also said the company would abandon any future attempt to use law enforcement officers to remove passengers from overbooked flights. Outrage over the incident, videoed by other passengers and posted to social media, continues to roil the internet.