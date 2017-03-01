Two adults dead, two children injured in California school shooting
Posted on Monday, April 10, 2017, at 4:20 pm
A shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., claimed the lives of two adults and injured two children today. Police said they believe the shooting was a murder-suicide, and the children were not the intended targets. “The suspect had come to the classroom to visit. The adult female was in the classroom,” Police Capt. Ron Maass said. Authorities do not believe there is any further threat to the school.