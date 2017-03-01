Trump puts pressure on sanctuary cities

The Trump administration said today that so-called sanctuary cities may lose law enforcement grant money unless they document cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Warning letters were sent to nine jurisdictions including officials in California, and major cities including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Orleans, all locations which limit the information local law enforcement can provide to federal immigration authorities about those in their custody. The grant funds in question are the leading source of federal justice funding to states and local communities, often paying for things like body cameras and bulletproof vests. The letters said each jurisdiction must provide proof from an attorney that they are following the law. Despite the warning, some communities, including Milwaukee County, said they will continue to resist federal pressure. Others, including Las Vegas, insisted they were in compliance and wrongly labeled sanctuary cities.