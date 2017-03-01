Trump order curbs visas for tech workers

by
Posted on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 12:48 pm

President Donald Trump is in Wisconsin today to sign an executive order that restricts a visa program for technology workers and other highly skilled employees. The H-1B visa program was created to help companies fill shortages of scientists and engineers, but critics say businesses abuse the system to hire cheaper immigrant workers for positions Americans are available to fill. The order would direct U.S. agencies to prevent immigration fraud and abuse in the program and to ensure H-1B visas are only awarded to the “most-skilled or highest-paid applicants,” administration officials said.

