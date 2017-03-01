Trump appoints pro-life leader to HHS

President Donald Trump has named pro-life advocate Charmaine Yoest, former president and CEO of Americans United for Life, to a top communications post at the Department of Health and Human Services, the White House announced today. Yoest will take the role of assistant secretary for public affairs. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, praised Yoest as “one of the pro-life movement’s most articulate and powerful communicators.” Yoest is a senior fellow at American Values and previously served in the White House under President Ronald Reagan, as an adviser for Mike Huckabee’s 2008 presidential bid, and as a campaign surrogate for Trump. Yoest will succeed Kevin Griffs, recently named vice president of communications for Planned Parenthood. Her appointment does not require Senate confirmation.