Three times the charm

Triplicate (Columbia), Bob Dylan’s third consecutive album of Frank Sinatra–era pop standards, is actually three individually titled albums packaged together—’Til the Sun Goes Down, Devil Dolls, and Comin’ Home Late. Each one is 10 songs and 32 minutes long. “It’s better that they come out at the same time,” Dylan has said in an interview for his website, “because thematically they are interconnected.”

One might have to be Dylan himself to identify the interconnectedness. To enjoy the album(s), though, one need only be up for a “Sentimental Journey” (Disc 3, Track 3).

The discs lead off with up-tempo numbers (“I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plan,” “Braggin’,” “Day In, Day Out”), their suave swing accented by jaunty horns. But, except for “The Best Is Yet to Come,” which occurs mid-disc on Devil Dolls, the unvaryingly slow tempos of the songs that follow dissipate the initial momentum. Only listeners who love the material (mere liking won’t do) and/or Dylan’s well-worn croon will easily stay focused.