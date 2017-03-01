Theresa May seeks Brexit mandate in early election

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early general election today in a surprise move designed to bolster her position as she negotiates the terms of the country’s exit from the European Union. Britons last went to the polls two years ago and weren’t scheduled to vote again until 2020. But May wants them to weigh in again on June 8, selecting the lawmakers—and policy positions—that will drive important decisions in the next two years. May’s Conservative Party has a small majority in the House of Commons, 330 of its 650 seats. Analysts say she hopes to pick up additional seats in the new election, giving her a stronger position in the potentially messy Brexit process. Lawmakers are divided on how to complete the EU pullout, which voters approved in 2016. Opponents hope to negotiate a compromise and maintain some EU member benefits, while Conservative hardliners are pushing to completely sever all ties. “Division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit and it will cause damaging uncertainty and instability to the country,” May said this morning as she announced the election.