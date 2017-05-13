The spelling of S-U-C-C-E-S-S

HOUSTON—“The word is: quokka,” the announcer said in a made-for-radio baritone.

“Quokka?” Fourteen-year-old Raksheet Kota’s voice held the slightest inflection of inquiry, as though he had never heard the word before. “May I have the definition?”

Raksheet, one of three finalists in the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee, had already spelled his way through six rounds in the nation’s biggest—and most competitive—regional competition. Only the top two would advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. It was Raksheet’s last chance, after competing in the Houston bee for five years. In 2014, he took 10th place, rising to fourth and then third in subsequent years. He’d spent nearly half his life preparing for this moment.

“Quokka: A small wallaby inhabiting islands and swampy areas in southwestern Australia,” the announcer intoned.

The corners of Raksheet’s thin lips rose slightly, a rare show of emotion for the eighth-grader. But it still wasn’t clear whether he knew the word. If not, it wouldn’t be for lack of practice. Raksheet entered his first spelling bee competition in first grade, in a league open only to Indian-American students. The North South Foundation (NSF) has been compared to baseball’s minor league system—with one big exception. While minor league ballplayers may never make it to the big leagues, NSF kids have come to dominate national spelling and other academic contests, raising the level of competition and speculation about what makes them so successful.

“May I have the language of origin?” Raksheet asked, continuing a routine ingrained after years of repetition. Even if they think they know how to spell a word, NSF-trained competitors follow the same pattern of questioning before uttering the first letter of their answer.

NSF began holding spelling bees in 1993 with one goal: improve English proficiency among Indian-American students so they could raise college entrance exam scores and get into the universities of their choice. In 1994, the all-volunteer organization added a vocabulary bee. Nine years later, NSF celebrated its first champion in the prestigious Scripps competition. But Indian-American spellers didn’t solidify their dominance until 2008, the next time an NSF student won the national contest. Since then, they’ve held an unbroken, nine-year streak.