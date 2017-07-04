Manhunt underway for truck driver in Stockholm attack

UPDATE: The truck that crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday was a hijacked beer truck, according to Swedish Prime Minster Stefan Lofven. He called the crash, which killed at least two and injured many more, an “act of terror.” Broadcaster SVT said at least five people were killed and Swedish radio reported three dead, but police have not been able to confirm either report.

The truck drove onto Drottninggatan, a major shopping pedestrian street, and then crashed into the Ahlens department store around 3 p.m. Officials evacuated Stockholm’s central train station and halted all trains to and from the main station. Two large shopping malls have also been shut down. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and police said no one has been arrested so far, contradicting earlier reports.

Swedish beer maker Spendrups said one of its delivery trucks was hijacked earlier Friday while the driver was unloading. Today’s terror attack is the first in Sweden since a botched 2010 attack by a Swedish citizen who detonated a suicide bomb in his car, killing himself and injuring two others, but it follows a streak of recent vehicle attacks in Europe. Last July, ISIS claimed responsibility for a truck attack that killed 86 people in Nice, France. Another truck attack killed 12 people during a Christmas market in Berlin. And most recently, five are dead after a March attack on London’s Westminster Bridge.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (04/07/17, 10:31 a.m.): A truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm today in an apparent terror attack. At least two people died and many more were injured, local authorities said. Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots had been fired and people in the area were fleeing the scene. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven confirmed the incident was a terror attack and said one person had been arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.