Tensions with North Korea reach boiling point

by
Posted on Friday, April 14, 2017, at 11:28 am

An expected nuclear test by North Korea, combined with the United States and South Korea conducting extensive military exercises in the region, has brought tensions with the rogue nation to new heights. The North Korean government has threatened a nuclear response to what it calls American “high handed and outrageous acts.” The State Department continues to work closely with allies in the area to hold North Korea accountable for its weapons testing, which violates international agreements. China has indicated it will work with the United States to put pressure on North Korea, and Japan is preparing to respond to further provocation on the Korean Peninsula.

