Symphonies for Easter

Anton Bruckner: 9 Symphonies (Decca) comes courtesy of the maestro Hun-Joung Lim and the Korean Symphony Orchestra. It has been a decade or more since the KSO (which recorded the seventh symphony under Jae-Dong Chung), the Suwon Philharmonic (which recorded the third, fourth, sixth, and eighth), and the Jeju Philharmonic (which recorded all nine) gave the world a Korean Bruckner—too long, according to Lim.

“Korean orchestras have a relatively short history,” he told Korea.net in 2013. “For that reason, they have had a very limited repertoire and rehashed a limited range of pieces. … Bruckner’s [works] can sound a bit plain and boring at first, but after repeated listens … you will find yourself infatuated by the very melodies and rhythms.”

Recorded live at the Seoul Arts Center from 2014 to 2016, Lim’s interpretations mix various editions of the symphonies, including two apiece by Nowak and Haas. Those interpretations unfold confidently but not brashly (especially the adagios), as if excessive deliberateness or excessive haste would shortchange the “melodies and rhythms” with which Lim is entranced.

The symphonies do not, however, sound circumscribed. Rather, they sound the way one might expect them to coming from an orchestra to whom Bruckner’s daunting complexities represent exciting new challenges. The audiences, punctuating the conclusion of every finale (and the final movement of the finale-free Symphony No. 9) with enthusiastic applause and bravos, obviously received the performances in that spirit.