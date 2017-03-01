Suspected gas attack kills dozens in Syria

Dozens of people died in a suspected chemical weapons attack today in northern Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack killed about 58 people, including 11 children. It was the third claim of chemical weapons use in just over a week in Syria. After a toxic gas attack in 2013, Syrian President Bashar Assad agreed to destroy his chemical arsenal, but member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have questioned whether he followed through. The government in Damascus has made no statement about today’s attack but has blamed rebels for similar strikes in the past.