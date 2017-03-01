Student shot in San Bernardino classroom dies

One of two students injured today during a shooting at a California elementary school has died. Jonathan Martinez, an 8-year-old special needs student, suffered a gunshot wound when his teacher’s estranged husband barged into her classroom and started shooting. Martinez and another student were standing behind 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith at the time. Police do not believe Cedric Anderson, also 53, intended to harm the children. Anderson shot himself after killing his wife. The other student, who has not been identified, is listed in stable condition at a local hospital. Smith and Anderson had only been married a few months, police in San Bernardino said. Anderson was “known” to school staff, but officials say no one reported the possibility of imminent violence.