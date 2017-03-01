Special House election in Georgia headed to runoff

The race for a congressional seat in Georgia will conclude in a runoff after Tuesday’s special election pitted a Democratic newcomer against a slew of Republicans. Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old congressional staffer, received 48.1 percent of the vote, but couldn’t muster the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff. He will face Republican Karen Handel, former Georgia secretary of state, in a June 20 election. The winner will succeed former GOP congressman Tom Price, now secretary of health and human services in the Trump administration.