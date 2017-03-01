South Carolina women win NCAA title

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley thought she’d never win a national championship, making the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four three times as a player at Virginia but never cutting down the nets. But on Sunday night, the Gamecocks (33-4), led by A’ja Wilson’s 23 points, captured the school’s first women’s title with a 67-55 win over Mississippi State (34-5) in Dallas. “God is all things. He’s all things. I give Him the glory,” Staley told ESPN afterward. “This does not happen without Him” Mississippi State reached the title game after upsetting tournament favorite Connecticut Friday night, ending the Huskies’ record 111-game winning streak. Despite that momentum, the Bulldogs fell short against the Gamecocks, with Morgan William, who hit Friday’s game-winning shot and scored 41 points in the regional finals against Baylor, scoring just 8 points. The men’s title will be decided tonight, with North Carolina taking on Gonzaga, who defeated the South Carolina men’s team Saturday, in Phoenix, Ariz.