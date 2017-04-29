Sound of invasion

According to Project Sunroof, more than 90 percent of homes in Hawaii, Arizona, and New Mexico are technically viable for solar power. Sixty percent of homes in Pennsylvania, Maine, and Minnesota are viable. Nationwide, 79 percent of all rooftops analyzed have enough unshaded area for solar panels.
The city with the most solar potential: Houston, with enough sunlight to produce 18,940 gigawatt-hours per year—enough to power 1.7 million homes. —M.C.
Happy hauling
Truck drivers work odd hours, driving for long stretches at a time, including at night. For truckers in northern Europe, where Arctic winters mean even daytime hours are dark, the lack of light can affect both driving performance and mood.
Researchers at European truck manufacturer Daimler found that the shape of most truck cabs limits the amount of natural light that shines inside. They wanted to learn if adding artificial daylight to cabs would have a positive influence on drivers. At a site in Rovaniemi, Finland, test drivers simulated two weeks of winter driving—the first week driving in cabs equipped with conventional lighting and the second week in cabs fitted with a module that emits artificial sunlight with a concentration on the blue end of the spectrum.
