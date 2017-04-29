Sound of invasion

Cybersecurity typically protects digital devices from malicious software. But new research suggests devices such as smartphones, fitness trackers, and even autonomous vehicles could be vulnerable to hacking via sound waves.

Researchers at the University of Michigan found that by using specific acoustic tones they could trick the tiny sensors known as accelerometers—devices that measure the change of an object’s speed in three dimensions—into giving false readings.

With an inexpensive speaker, the researchers fooled a Fitbit fitness tracker into registering thousands of phony steps. They used a smartphone’s own speaker to play a music file containing malicious tones, which allowed them to hack into the phone’s accelerometer controlling a toy car.

Tricking the sensors into delivering false signals in these devices challenges basic assumptions about hardware security, the team told University of Michigan News.

“We trust our senses and we use them to make decisions,” said Timothy Trippel, a doctoral student in computer science and engineering and lead author of a forthcoming paper on the research. “If autonomous systems can’t trust their senses, then the security and reliability of those systems will fail.”

The Michigan researchers have proposed both hardware and software updates to defend against such acoustic vulnerabilities.

Sunshine potential

If you’ve ever considered solar power for your home but rejected the idea because you don’t live in Arizona (or some other sunny location), Google wants you to think again.

Project Sunroof, launched by Google in 2015 to help people answer the question, “Does solar power make sense on my rooftop?” now has data from every state, with approximately 60 million buildings analyzed. Leaving aside the question of solar power’s ability to outperform fossil fuels, Project Sunroof is revealing interesting data about the viability of solar energy on rooftops based on the total sunlight available to homes and businesses across the United States.