Silent classrooms reverberate with transgender agenda

Classrooms will be a lot quieter than normal on Friday if the pro-LGBT education group GLSEN has anything to say about it.

GLSEN is promoting April 21 as a day of silence, during which students stay mum to show support for classmates who suffer bullying because of their sexuality or gender dysphoria. The group also is encouraging supporters to contact state governors to call for pro-LGBT school policies.

GLSEN is among several organizations advocating for anti-bullying programs in schools that aim to teach acceptance for homosexuality and transgenderism. Their efforts made headway under the Obama administration when the Justice and Education departments declared the definition of “sex” in Title IX included “gender identity.” Under the new rule, schools were forced to open restroom and locker room facilities based on gender identity.

The Trump administration overturned that directive, leaving public school districts free to set their own rules regarding accommodations for transgender students. But the push for gender-neutral policies continues at the local level. Both advocates and opponents expect lawsuits challenging sex-segregated facilities based on biology, not gender identity, eventually will end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Transgender people make up between 0.3 and 0.6 percent of the population. Medical and mental health professionals disagree on how to treat feelings of gender dysphoria in children, which often change or dissipate over time.

Opponents of gender-neutral facilities include feminist groups that say transgender policies hurt women by erasing the objective definition of what it means to be female.

“The notion that humans are sexually dimorphic mammals is not a conservative argument, it’s not a liberal argument, it’s not even a political argument at all, it’s basic biology,” Women’s Liberation Front board chair Kara Dansky said in a recent video. “And it matters in terms of defining women and girls as a legal category worthy of civil rights protections.”