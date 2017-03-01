School board members backing transgender policy win reelection

Two school board members in Palatine, Ill., who approved a policy allowing transgender students to use the restroom and locker room facilities of their choice survived election challenges last night. A third candidate who supported the policy also won a seat on the board. Opponents to the policy, who formed the group Parents for Privacy, vowed to unseat board members who voted for it. They also sued Palatine Township High School District 211 to reinstate a policy protecting gender-segregated restrooms and locker rooms. School board members claimed they had to adopt the gender identity-based policy under an Obama administration directive redefining protections for sex in Title IX to include gender identity. The Trump administration rescinded that directive, leaving it up to local districts and states to establish their own policies for transgender students.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.