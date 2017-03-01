Russian high court outlaws Jehovah’s Witnesses

Russia’s Supreme Court outlawed Jehovah’s Witnesses across the entire country today, a troubling sign for other minority religious groups, including evangelical Christians. The ruling brands the group an extremist organization and allows the government to seize all property owned by its 395 local chapters. Courts had already banned its activities in Moscow. Jehovah’s Witnesses claims to have about 175,000 adherents in Russia. The country’s Justice Ministry claimed the group posed a threat to “the rights of the citizens, public order, and public security.” Human rights groups have criticized Russia’s attempt to ban any religion. Jehovah’s Witnesses teaches pacifism, discourages voting and political participation, and rejects blood transfusions. Due to theological differences, Christians do not consider Jehovah’s Witnesses a Christian denomination. But Christian groups have defended their religious liberty, noting persecution that starts with one group likely will spread to others.