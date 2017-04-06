Russia hints at waning support for Syrian regime

This week’s chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib Province might have been a step too far for President Bashar al-Assad’s main backers in Moscow. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the Associated Press today his country’s support for Assad is not unconditional. Peskov also said Russia wants a full investigation into the attack that left more than 80 dead and 546 others injured. Syrian government officials claim they no longer have any chemical weapons and blame the incident on an explosion at a storage facility controlled by rebel groups. But U.S. military analysts have confirmed a definitive link between the bombing and Assad’s warplanes. According to CNN reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is considering military action in response to the attack. The Pentagon has long-standing plans for a Syrian strike, and Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly has presented them to the president.

