Religious liberty still at risk under Trump

by Nick Eicher
Posted on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 3:14 pm
The Department of Justice said this week it wants two more months to pursue negotiations over the birth control and abortion mandate of Obamacare, a religious liberty intrusion that President Donald Trump promised to end on the campaign trail.
The U.S. Supreme Court had sent the case, involving the Little Sisters of the Poor, back to the lower courts in search of a settlement. Religious liberty advocates expected the Trump administration to drop the case entirely, not negotiate further.
The Justice Department said the 60-day extension was just a delay to give the new administration more time to fill key positions and talk to the parties involved.
“They don’t have the team there that they need to handle this, and I think that is the charitable reading of it,” John Stonestreet said this week. “I’d feel a lot better if I really believed that President Trump understood and really was a champion of religious liberty.”
Stonestreet met with Trump during his campaign and said the then-candidate seemed to define religious liberty as having the right to say “Merry Christmas” and repealing the Johnson Amendment that prohibits nonprofit organizations from endorsing candidates.
But the biggest religious liberty concerns of today, Stonestreet said, “have to do with people taking their deeply held convictions into the public square and into their lives, including their public lives as business owners or employees. Those sorts of concerns seemed to then-candidate Trump to be a matter of polling.”
Stonestreet said he does not expect Trump to pass an executive order protecting religious liberty anytime soon, and he urged Christians to continue pushing for religious freedom.
Still, Stonestreet acknowledged, the situation could be much worse.
“Had this election been different, there would be a lot more aggressive posture against religious liberty,” he said.
Paul TaylorPosted: Fri, 04/28/2017 10:51 pm
There are many forces set against religious liberty. One particularly nefarious one is the therapy revolution. The nature of group therapy is complete acceptance of all involved, except for Christians. So, this movement has reinforced the notion of personal autonomy over any kind of thought that is found to be counter acceptance. It has developed into the kind of thought which rejects any notion of rationally seeking after truth because this is alien to personal autonomy and total acceptance. Thus we have not only a revolution that is counter Christian, but also one that is counter truth, especially when addressing theistic authority. Now anti-Semitism is rampant in our high schools and places of higher learning, and Christianity has been kicked out of the public square. I have fear for our future because our children are being trained to hate religion and espouse secularism. It bodes for generations in darkness for decades and the terrible persecution of those who hold steadfastly to a foundation of thought that rests on Judeo-Christian values. This is all the result of the rise of belief in therapeutic solutions to behavioral problems which solutions are found to be harmless and effective until the therapist takes up her mantra and works for greater power for values that should remain in the room for group therapy.