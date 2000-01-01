Quick Takes

Accidental assault

In 2002, the Royal Marines of the United Kingdom accidentally invaded Spain. That revelation came from Alan West, a retired senior officer of the Royal Navy, who acknowledged the incident in a BBC interview in April. West explained that the marines were attempting to stage a landing exercise on Gibraltar, the tiny peninsula south of Spain and controlled by the United Kingdom, when they got lost and invaded a foreign country. “I had a phone call from the military commander saying, ‘Sir, I’m afraid something awful’s happened,’” he told the BBC. “I thought, ‘Goodness me, what?’ And he said, ‘I’m afraid we’ve invaded Spain, but we don’t think they’ve noticed.’” West said he then informed Spanish government officials, who chose to let the misdeed pass.