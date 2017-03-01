Police: Fresno shooting not an act of terror

A man who shot and killed three people in downtown Fresno, Calif., today had no connection to Islamic terrorism, police said. Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, was arrested after going on a shooting spree targeting white people. Even though he said “Allahu akbar” during his arrest, Muhammad appeared to have been motivated by race, not religious extremism, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. Muhammad was also wanted in the slaying of a motel security guard last week. “These individuals who were chosen today did not do anything to deserve what they got,” Dyer said. “These were unprovoked attacks by an individual that was intent on carrying out homicides today.”