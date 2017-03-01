Police defuse explosive device in Oslo, arrest suspect

Oslo Police neutralized an explosive device found on the street just outside the Groenland underground station in the Norwegian capital late Saturday night and arrested a suspect. Police Chief Vidar Pedersen confirmed the device, initially described as “bomb-like,” was an explosive. No details were given about the suspect, or further information about the device. After finding the device, police swept through the busy downtown area to remove people from bars and restaurants. Norway was on high alert after neighboring Sweden suffered a truck attack in Stockholm that killed four people and injured 15.