Overnight flood devastates Colombian town

An unexpected flash flood swept through a small town in Colombia last night, killing at least 154 people. President Juan Manuel Santos warned the death toll is likely to rise. The flood swept through Mocoa, a city of about 40,000 people near the southern border with Ecuador that sits at the crux of two rivers. It hit in the middle of the night, overtaking many residents while they slept. A doctor at a local hospital estimated at least 300 people suffered injuries, maxing out the facility’s resources. Many people remain missing. The Red Cross has set up a special unit to assist rescue efforts. "There are many people looking for their relatives," said Oscar Forero a Colombian Red Cross spokesman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.