O’Reilly leaving Fox over sexual harassment allegations

by
Posted on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 3:04 pm

Fox News is cutting host Bill O’Reilly loose following reports that five women who claimed he sexually harassed them received millions of dollars in hush money. 21st Century Fox said in a statement today that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.” He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday. O’Reilly hosted Fox News’s most popular show, The O’Reilly Factor, for two decades—virtually the entirety of the network’s existence. Fox News founder Roger Ailes, who hired O’Reilly, also had to leave the company last year because of allegations of sexual harassment.

Social Trending

  • Sounding the alarm

    Many transgender persons regret what they did to their bodies and souls, and some are pleading that others not repeat their mistake

  • Walt’s story

    Walt Heyer is a man again, and he has a manly purpose: protect the vulnerable from the transgender movement

  • Student sues school over girl in boys’ locker room

    Lawsuit claims administrator told the student if he didn’t like the transgender policy, he could opt for homeschooling