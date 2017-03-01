O’Reilly leaving Fox over sexual harassment allegations

Fox News is cutting host Bill O’Reilly loose following reports that five women who claimed he sexually harassed them received millions of dollars in hush money. 21st Century Fox said in a statement today that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.” He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday. O’Reilly hosted Fox News’s most popular show, The O’Reilly Factor, for two decades—virtually the entirety of the network’s existence. Fox News founder Roger Ailes, who hired O’Reilly, also had to leave the company last year because of allegations of sexual harassment.