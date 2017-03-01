North Carolina politicians relieved to make up with NCAA

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper welcomed today’s announcement that the NCAA would consider hosting major events in the state since the partial repeal of HB2, also known as the bathroom bill. “We are glad that the NCAA is going to come back to North Carolina and join us in fighting for more protections and for more ways to keep people from being discriminated against,” Cooper said. The NCAA statement said a majority of the board of governors reluctantly voted to allow consideration of bids from North Carolina. “This new law has minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment,” the statement said. Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger also expressed gratitude for the change. The NBA pulled this year’s All-Star Game from Charlotte, N.C., because of HB2 but is rumored to be considering the state for the 2019 game.