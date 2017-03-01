New Orleans removes Confederate monuments

Workers in masks and bulletproof vests took down a New Orleans white supremacy monument early today. The memorial was the first of four symbols of the Confederacy and Jim Crow South planned for removal in the coming days. The Liberty Place obelisk paid tribute to those who tried to topple a biracial Reconstruction government in New Orleans in 1874. Police stood guard as workers took down the monument because of death threats from its supporters. The city also plans to remove statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate President Jefferson Davis.