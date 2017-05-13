Misplaced trust

Gorski’s recommended solutions are dubious: “Banish big money from the political process” won’t happen as long as Washington has billions to dispense. “Establish a universal system of national service” would probably extend college-style brainwashing to those currently exempt from it. He rightly notes that conservatives when teaching American history sometimes provide “a tale of heroes that leaves out the victims.”
Conservative history books are still better than Howard Zinn’s befuddled A People’s History of the United States, but books such as Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America (Norton, 2016) are useful: Author Patrick Phillips dives into the story of “night riders” who used arson and terror in 1912 to drive all 1,098 black citizens of Forsyth County out of the county—and they almost entirely stayed out until 1987.
Any room on the pews?
Few Christians in the 21st century think a Bible-affirming church can attract same-sex couples. Andrew Marin, author of Us Versus Us: The Untold Story of Religion and the LGBT Community (NavPress, 2016), told me his surveys show 12 percent of LGBT persons who grew up in a theologically conservative religious community are still in it. He did not ask whether churches that preach and teach a Biblical sexual ethic, and accept as members only those who accept it, retain LGBT attendees.