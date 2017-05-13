Misplaced trust

America’s best secular publishing house, Encounter Books, has just put out the 50th of its “broadsides,” single-issue booklets of about 40 pages. Claudia Rosett’s What To Do About the U.N. shows how a product of secular idealism—maybe it really can give us world peace—became the tool of tyrants. Rosett persuasively gives “the case for consigning it to the heap of failed collectivist experiments of the 20th century.”

Rosett is fighting cheerleading by the United Nations Association of the USA. Here’s some high-school bragging by me: Fifty years ago this month I won a college scholarship by finishing second among the 40,000 high-school students who took a test of factual knowledge concerning the United Nations and wrote an essay about how great the UN is. Here’s my repentance and apology for gullibility: I had absorbed propaganda and never heard the other side. UNA-USA no longer offers the contest but still lobbies: Its website shouts, “ACT NOW: Tell Congress to Reject the President’s Proposed UN Budget Cuts.”

Some of us ignore the ugly truth Rosett presents because we’ve made the UN into an idol. Philip Gorski’s American Covenant: A History of Civil Religion from the Puritans to the Present (Princeton, 2017) is a readable overview of attempts to take the reverence that belongs to God alone and apply it to the nation. Gorski is more positive about those attempts than I am, but he’s right that our loss of civil religion has created problems. Among them: more “self-dealing, nepotism, and rent-seeking” than was the case when idealism about Washington (think of Jefferson Smith in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington) made such theft reportable rather than typical.