Man yells ‘Allahu Akbar’ after Fresno shooting spree

A man who shot and killed three people in downtown Fresno, Calif., this morning yelled “Allahu Akbar” as police arrested him. But officials say they’re not sure the apparently random attack was motivated by terrorism. Police believe 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad also shot a security guard outside a motel Thursday. He did not say anything indicating ties to Islam during that attack. Today’s shootings began around 10:45 a.m. Muhammad fired 16 shots in four different locations. At least three of the victims were white, and Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Muhammad had expressed hatred toward white people and the government, according to the LA Times. All of the shootings appeared to be completely unprovoked.