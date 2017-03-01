Man who posted murder video to Facebook kills himself

The nationwide manhunt for a confessed killer who posted a video of his crime to Facebook ended today when Steve Stephens shot himself following a short police chase. Pennsylvania State Police spotted Stephens in Erie County and attempted to pull him over before he fled. Stephens is believed to have killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Sunday in Cleveland after announcing on Facebook he planned to kill someone. He posted video of Godwin’s murder shortly after that, followed by a video confessing to the crime. Investigators looking for clues about Stephens’ motive found other videos in which he discussed extensive gambling debt and problems with his girlfriend. Stephens worked as a counselor for a behavioral health agency offering job skills training and employment assistance to young people.