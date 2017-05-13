April 1 | Once again Sophia Lee provides a poignant picture of how so many people live. It is ironic that this is such a problem in the city of the rich and famous, a place you’d think would have the resources and power to help. —LUCY BAUER on wng.org

Thanks for again recognizing the importance of sharing the gospel with the hungry, homeless, and addicted, but I was surprised you quoted some people who seem to think that because you can raise a few dollars for tarps, getting homeless people off the street should be easy. The solution is Christian, transformational ministries that deal with issues like addiction from a Biblical perspective. —TOM LAYMON / Wilmington, Del.

We are the answer: regular Christians coming alongside these discerning warriors on the front lines. We can save lives, one person or couple or family at a time. Every day I go through skid row in Seattle, and my heart breaks for those poor souls sleeping in entryways or walking around stoned. —DEBORAH M. O’BRIEN on wng.org

My husband and I are chaplains at a county jail where we see many homeless people, addicted to drugs or alcohol, go in and out of prison. Providing housing is only short-term and may not be the best solution. They need repentance and a change of heart; some are interested and some are not. —LINDA JINKENS / Arlington, Wash.

April 1 | After reading in your stories complaints about and from the homeless in LA and elsewhere, I read how refugees living in cramped sections of Jordanian and Turkish cities are supporting themselves by creating simple crafts. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the homeless here could find skills and trades to contribute to their own welfare? —LINDA CASADY / The Dalles, Ore.

April 1 | The answer to the “fear of missing out” is, “I looked over Jordan, and what did I see? / A band of angels, a-comin’ for me / Comin’ for to carry me home.” I’m 88 and lookin’ forward. —B.J. KIRKWOOD / Nathrop, Colo.

I suspect FOMO is the same driving desire that leads us to other vices. As old age sets in, we realize more poignantly that we won’t live forever. I read somewhere that the greatest temptation in the latter part of life is hopelessness, often dressed up as mature resignation. —NATHANIEL GILMAN on wng.org

April 1 | Professor John Lennox encourages Christian students to take the Word of God seriously. There is no better way to do that than to see Genesis 1-11 for what it is: a historical narrative of the creation of time, space, and matter in six literal days with no gaps of time in between. Uniformitarian geology is crumbling, and catastrophic geology, which suggests a young earth, is on the rise. —MARK CORBIN on wng.org

The pattern of six days of work followed by a day of rest is one of the stronger Biblical arguments for a literal and consecutive creation week. —LAURA WEIENETH on wng.org

April 1 | Megan Basham informs us that Beauty and the Beast’s “‘exclusively gay moment’ has been oversold.” But “a little leaven leaveneth the whole lump.” This is exactly how our children have become desensitized to Biblical values. —MARTHA HUGGINS / Raleigh, N.C.

When I saw the movie, I picked up on the agenda, but the redeeming themes of grace, hope, and change overshadowed the liberal elements. —ASHER DONOHUE / Chester, Pa.

April 1 | Janie B. Cheaney writes that deception “sounds like standard presidential procedure for the last three decades.” That is an exaggeration regarding the Republican administrations in that period, and I question whether even the Clinton and Obama administrations made lies their “standard” procedure. —G. MICHAEL EDWARDS / Charlotte, N.C.

I find it quite ironic that the left is now worried about an Orwellian future. They are the ones who brought us doublespeak about sex and gender, enforcement of speech codes, and groupthink. —CHARLES BURGES on wng.org

April 1 | Praise God for Chinese believers who are faithful to Him! Their stories made me cry. —RACHEL HORST on Facebook

Wow. This really gives perspective on the way we live in the United States. Running after the things in this world can’t make up for a relationship with Jesus and meaning beyond this life. —AARON REDSHAW on wng.org

April 1 | Regarding Judge Ruth Neely, you correctly noted that the Wyoming Supreme Court did not remove her from office. However, she is allowed to stay in the position only if she agrees to perform all marriages, including same-sex marriages, or no marriages at all. —STEPHEN CRANE / Pinedale, Wyo.

April 1 | Joel Belz’s lament over taxes is misguided. “Mistakes” seldom result in fines and never in jail, and excellent and inexpensive tax software is available. Tax “noncompliance” may total half a trillion dollars annually, contributing to our obscene national debt. Most importantly, Christians should willingly pay taxes to respect our God-ordained authorities and display His glory to our neighbors. —DEAN CARRINGTON / Iowa City, Iowa

April 1 | I loved this column. I recognized the Biblical phrases Andrée Seu Peterson included and at the end had a good chuckle. I might read it in my homeschool history classes to see how Biblically literate the students are. —DAWN PICKETT / Westminster, Md.

The psychiatrist at Taipei Veterans General Hospital quoted in “Negative diagnosis” (April 15, 2017) is Dr. Peter Liu.

The name of an anti-surrogacy documentary from The Center for Bioethics and Culture is Breeders: A Subclass of Women? (“Rent-a-womb,” April 29, 2017).

‘Running from extinction’ April 1 | Sadly, those who have made Christianity about self will suffer from FOMO, but thankfully it’s all about Him. For Christians there is no extinction; we have new life, with no more tears or sorrow or pain. —LINDA LORENZEN / The Dalles, Ore.