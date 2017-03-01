Justice Dept. drops suit against North Carolina over HB2

The Trump administration today dropped a discrimination lawsuit against North Carolina in response to the state’s decision to repeal portions of HB2, the so-called bathroom bill. A compromise deal last month erased the requirement for transgender people to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates in many public buildings. The new law makes clear that state legislators, not local governments, are in charge of any future bathroom policies. The replacement law also prohibits local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances until 2020. Tara Borelli, a lawyer for Lambda Legal, said her group plans to continue to pursue federal litigation against the law.