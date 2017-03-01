Islamic extremists suspected in German bus bombing

German prosecutors say they suspect Islamic extremists in the bombing of a soccer team’s bus Tuesday. The Dortmund-based team was leaving for a game when an explosion went off nearby. One team member was injured, and no one died. Authorities have identified two suspects from the “Islamist spectrum” and arrested one of them, said Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors. A letter found at the attack site demanded the withdrawal of German Tornado reconnaissance jets from Turkey and the closure of the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany. An online posting pointed to a left-wing extremist group as potential suspects, but Koehler said prosecutors have significant doubts about the validity of that claim.