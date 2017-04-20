ISIS claims responsibility in Paris shooting

French authorities say an attacker using an “automatic weapon” opened fire on police along the Champs-Élysées in Paris Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding two others before police shot and killed him.

ISIS quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, identifying the shooter as Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki through its Amaq news agency, according to a USA Today report that cited SITE Intel Group, a U.S. organization that monitors terrorist activity.

According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, counterterrorism investigators are assisting in the probe. Two police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, said authorities had flagged the attacker as an extremist. Meanwhile, French President François Hollande said he is convinced the circumstances of the Paris shooting point to a terrorist act.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press the attacker targeted officers guarding an area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station. French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said on BFM television that a man stepped out of a car and opened fire on a police vehicle. He said the officers were “deliberately” targeted.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the shooting in Paris “looks like another terrorist attack” and sent condolences to France, adding, “What can you say? It never ends.”

The attack came three days before the first round of France’s presidential election. A French television station hosting a televised event with the 11 candidates running for president briefly interrupted its broadcast to report the shootings, but none of the candidates immediately commented.