ISIS claims attack on Egyptian monastery

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for an attack on a monastery in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula today, less than a week before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the country. The attackers opened fire on a police checkpoint outside Saint Catherine's Monastery, killing one officer and wounding four others. Police believe they also wounded one of the militants before the gunmen fled the scene. The monastery was built in the 6th century and is popular with tourists visiting the Red Sea resorts along Sinai's southern coast. ISIS attacks in the region have continued to increase in recent months, despite government efforts to step up security. The U.S. State Department issued a warning to travelers in the area, urging them to stay away from churches and crowded areas for the next two weeks