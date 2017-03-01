ISIS claims attack on Egyptian monastery

by
Posted on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 11:19 am

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for an attack on a monastery in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula today, less than a week before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the country. The attackers opened fire on a police checkpoint outside Saint Catherine's Monastery, killing one officer and wounding four others. Police believe they also wounded one of the militants before the gunmen fled the scene. The monastery was built in the 6th century and is popular with tourists visiting the Red Sea resorts along Sinai's southern coast. ISIS attacks in the region have continued to increase in recent months, despite government efforts to step up security. The U.S. State Department issued a warning to travelers in the area, urging them to stay away from churches and crowded areas for the next two weeks

Social Trending

  • Sounding the alarm

    Many transgender persons regret what they did to their bodies and souls, and some are pleading that others not repeat their mistake

  • Walt’s story

    Walt Heyer is a man again, and he has a manly purpose: protect the vulnerable from the transgender movement

  • Student sues school over girl in boys’ locker room

    Lawsuit claims administrator told the student if he didn’t like the transgender policy, he could opt for homeschooling