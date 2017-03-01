Is U.S. confrontation with Russia looming in Afghanistan?

Defense Secretary James Mattis admitted today the United States has growing concerns about Russia’s involvement in Afghanistan, where insurgents killed at least 140 Afghan soldiers in a weekend attack. U.S. officials believe Russia is giving machine guns and other medium-weight weapons to the Taliban. If true, such weapons transfers would be a violation of international law, Mattis told reporters. Russia denies the claims, insisting its only involvement in the country is trying to get the militants to reconcile with the government. Mattis said Washington would engage with Russia “diplomatically” but warned officials are “going to have to confront Russia” on some of its actions. Friday’s assault, the biggest ever on an Afghan military base, involved multiple gunmen and suicide bombers who infiltrated the compound in army uniforms. About 9,800 U.S. troops are stationed in Afghanistan, but senior military commanders say they need several thousand more to help prepare local forces to carry on the fight against insurgents.