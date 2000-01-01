Human Race

Lost

Abdul Hamid Youssef lost 25 relatives on April 4 when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched an attack on the rebel-held area where Youssef’s family lived. The attack was one of the deadliest in years. The Syrian military has denied using chemical weapons and has blamed the rebels. Youssef and his family were sleeping during the attack. He says he awoke gasping for breath, and soon saw people dropping in the street. In his parent’s house, he found his two brothers dead on the floor, and at his own home he found his wife and twin babies dead, foam on their mouths. A picture of Youssef, cradling his dead babies, went viral on the internet.