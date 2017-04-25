House committee: Michael Flynn likely broke the law

Leaders of the House Oversight Committee reached rare agreement today after reviewing documents related to former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s activities in Russia and Turkey. Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., told reporters Flynn did not get prior permission for a speaking engagement in Moscow, as required for former military officers, and did not fully disclose payments he received for lobbying on behalf of the Turkish government. “Personally I see no evidence or no data to support the notion that Gen. Flynn complied with the law,” Chaffetz said. Despite that, Chaffetz said he wouldn’t go so far as to say Flynn outright lied about the situation when he applied to have his security clearance reinstated. Flynn could face up to five years in prison for the omission, if the Trump Justice Department chose to prosecute the case. Chaffetz suggested only that the government attempt to recover the payments Flynn received: $45,000 from Russia’s state-funded television station and $500,000 from Turkey.