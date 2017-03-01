GOP retains House seat vacated by Mike Pompeo

In a special election Tuesday, Republicans held onto the congressional seat in Kansas left vacant by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The vote was the first of four special U.S. House elections to replace GOP congressmen selected to work in the Trump administration. Though Republican Ron Estes won Kansas’ 4th District by seven percentage points, the margin was smaller than expected for such a deep red part of the country. Estes lost the district’s most populous county around the city of Wichita, where President Donald Trump won by 18 points in November. Georgia votes next on April 18 to replace Tom Price, who left the House to serve as secretary of health and human services.