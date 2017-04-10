Globe Trot: Where are the travel ban protesters now?

SYRIA: “President Trump has done more with one strike to fight Islamic State than his predecessor did in six years,” says a Syrian refugee, challenging travel ban protesters. “America, if you really care about refugees, then take to the streets, call your representatives, and ask for even further action against the murderer who displaced us.”

RUSSIA: The level of trust between Moscow and Washington has “ deteriorated ,” according Russian President Vladimir Putin, as pressure builds from the United States on Russia to distance itself from Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime.

NIGERIA: Why is the church in Nigeria thriving?

WHITE HOUSE: In one press briefing, White House spokesman Sean Spicer managed to anger allies, repeatedly misname an enemy, and generally undermine his credibility on important foreign policy issues. Asked to clarify (and attempting multiple apologies/not-apologies yesterday), Spicer “took the lifeline and tied it to an anvil.”

EGYPT’s Christians (Coptic and non-Coptic) don’t have any Benedict Options.